Former Cowboys' wide receiver Dez Bryant reportedly turned down a multi-year deal from the Ravens, according to former ESPN reporter Ed Werder.

Bryant reportedly wants a large one-year deal for 2018 with a chance to gain a bigger multi-year deal in 2019 as an unrestricted free agent.

It was first reported on April 16 that the Ravens were interested in Bryant.

The wide receiver was released by the Cowboys on April 13 during a meeting with owner Jerry Jones. It was speculated before the meeting that the Cowboys would ask Bryant to take a pay cut, but they did not and simply released him.

The three-time Pro-Bowler was scheduled to make $12.5 million each of the next two seasons with the Cowboys and a $16.5 million cap hit each year.

Bryant has expressed interest in playing for another NFC East team, including the New York Giants.