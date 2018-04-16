Report: Ravens Interested in Dez Bryant

The Ravens could be interested in Dez Bryant, but is Dez Bryant interested in the Ravens?

By Tim Hackett
April 16, 2018

Dez Bryant's days in Dallas are done after he was released by the Cowboys late last week, and now the Ravens could be interested in signing the 29-year-old receiver, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reported Monday. 

The Ravens have already added a pair of wideouts this offseason, signing ex-Oakland Raider Michael Crabtree to a three-year, $21 million deal and bringing in former Arizona Cardinal John Brown. Even still, Zrebiec reports, those signings didn't spell the end of Baltimore's pursuit of receivers: the team met with Cameron Meredith, who ended up signing with the Saints, and submitted a bid on Allen Hurns, who wound up signing with the Cowboys, ostensibly as a supplement to Bryant. 

SI's Conor Orr listed the Baltimore Ravens among Bryant's likeliest landing spots. 

NFL
Dez Bryant Is Winning His Breakup with the Cowboys

Bryant made three Pro Bowls since the Cowboys selected him the first round of the 2010 draft, and he departs Dallas as the team's all-time leader with 73 touchdown receptions. However, Bryant's production has dipped sharply in recent seasons—he hasn't topped 900 receiving yards in three years, and he's combined for just 17 TD grabs in that span. He also led the league with 12 drops in 2017.

Spotrac estimates Bryant's market value at around $9.4 million, but suggests it's "very possible" Bryant's deal ends up looking like the one Crabtree signed last month. 

Bryant has insinuated that he'd like to join an NFC East team, and it's unclear whether he has interest in signing with the Ravens. 

