The Browns have selected quarterback Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma with the first overall pick in Thursday's NFL draft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell made it official at the podium.

Leading up to the draft, the Browns remained quiet on who they would go with as rumors grew that Mayfield would be their pick. It was reported Thursday morning by ESPN's Adam Schefter that head coaches and general managers across the NFL believed Cleveland would take Mayfield at No. 1.

USC's Sam Darnold, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, Wyoming's Josh Allen and UCLA's Josh Rosen made for a crowded quarterback field.

Mayfield, at 6'1'', had a career 14,607 yards, 131 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in three seasons with the Sooners and one with Texas Tech.

Last year, the Browns picked Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett as the first overall pick.

This season, the Browns became the second team in NFL history to go 0-16.