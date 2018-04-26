Ravens Draft Lamar Jackson With No. 32 Overall Pick After Trade With Eagles

Lamar Jackson waited all night to be drafted by the Ravens.

By Chris Chavez
April 26, 2018

The Baltimore Ravens have selected Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round.

The Ravens selected Jackson after trading for the pick with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles get the 52nd and 125th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and a second round pick for 2019.

Jackson will serve as a back-up for Joe Flacco as he develops. After this season, Flacco has no more guaranteed money on his contract.

Jackson burst on the college football scene in 2016, throwing for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns and adding 1,571 yards on the ground and 21 scores.

He won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and Associated Press Player of the Year during his record setting season. Last season, Jackson threw for 3,660 yards with 27 touchdowns and had 1,601 yards rushing with 18 more scores. He finished third in Heisman voting.

