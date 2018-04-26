Steelers Trade Martavis Bryant to Raiders For Third Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders for the 79th overall (3rd round) pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The pick sent to Pittsburgh is the same one that was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in a trade for the 15th overall pick. The Cardinals used that pick to draft UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the Steelers had been listening to offers for Bryant.

Bryant posted 50 catches for 603 yards last season but was targeted less due to the rise of Juju Smith-Schuster. Bryant reportedly requested a trade in October but no deal was ever struck by the Steelers. The team demoted him to the scout team before a Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions and was later benched.

Bryant has one year remaining on his current contracts.

The Raiders wide receiving team will consist of Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and now Bryant.