Josh Allen Apologizes After Racist Tweets Resurface

NFL draft prospect Josh Allen apologizes for offensive high school tweets

By Scooby Axson
April 26, 2018

Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen apologized for some offensive and racist tweets he made in high school.

Allen is projected as a top–five pick in Thursday's draft and told ESPN.com that he he was young and dumb when making the tweets.

The tweets have been deleted from Allen's account, but Yahoo! Sports reports that the tweets were sent when Allen was in high school in 2012 and 2013.

According to Yahoo@ Sports, below are some examples of Allen's tweets.

Warning: The tweets contain offensive language.

“@cheriishhh: i dont think you niggas want a troubled son!” — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 14, 2012

“@Alpha_Patlan: “@J_Prodigy_5: @Alpha_Patlan (uhh) stay schemin…” Niggas Trying To Get At Me. ” doe — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) February 12, 2013

"@FelipeeeeMelo_: Bout to show up these Niggas at pong. Gonna do for @j_prodigy_5 @AFlyer5 and @J_Sal_Forever_5.":) — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) February 26, 2012

Why are you so white ? — If it ain't white, it ain't right! http://t.co/wsLQKZQWG5 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 25, 2013

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)