Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen apologized for some offensive and racist tweets he made in high school.

Allen is projected as a top–five pick in Thursday's draft and told ESPN.com that he he was young and dumb when making the tweets.

The tweets have been deleted from Allen's account, but Yahoo! Sports reports that the tweets were sent when Allen was in high school in 2012 and 2013.

According to Yahoo@ Sports, below are some examples of Allen's tweets.

Warning: The tweets contain offensive language.

“@cheriishhh: i dont think you niggas want a troubled son!” — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 14, 2012

“@Alpha_Patlan: “@J_Prodigy_5: @Alpha_Patlan (uhh) stay schemin…” Niggas Trying To Get At Me. ” doe — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) February 12, 2013

"@FelipeeeeMelo_: Bout to show up these Niggas at pong. Gonna do for @j_prodigy_5 @AFlyer5 and @J_Sal_Forever_5.":) — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) February 26, 2012

Why are you so white ? — If it ain't white, it ain't right! http://t.co/wsLQKZQWG5 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 25, 2013