Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks, Announces Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Pick

Ryan Shazier walked on stage to announce the Steelers' draft pick.

By Chris Chavez
April 26, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier took the stage at the 2018 NFL Draft to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers' 28th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. 

Shazier was accompanied by his fiancée but was able to walk to announce the selection of safety Terrell Edmunds of Virginia Tech.

Shazier is recovering from spinal surgery but remains hopeful of playing football again. The Steelers owe him $8.718 million as part of his fifth-year option which is fully guaranteed for injury. He is expected to serve the team as an advisory role for the season.

Shazier was injured on a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. He underwent spinal stabilization and regained movement in his legs by February.

