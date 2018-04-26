Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier took the stage at the 2018 NFL Draft to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers' 28th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Shazier was accompanied by his fiancée but was able to walk to announce the selection of safety Terrell Edmunds of Virginia Tech.

Shazier is recovering from spinal surgery but remains hopeful of playing football again. The Steelers owe him $8.718 million as part of his fifth-year option which is fully guaranteed for injury. He is expected to serve the team as an advisory role for the season.

Ryan Shazier walks onstage with his fiance to announce the Steelers pick pic.twitter.com/UQwOPd3kLh — That Dude (@cjzer0) April 27, 2018

Best moment of night inside AT&T Stadium for Rd 1 of #NFLdraft #CowboysDraft was Ryan Shazier WALKING on stage to announce @steelers 1st round pick. Standing ovation from crowd!!! Shazier suffered spinal injury in week 13. pic.twitter.com/oqgz8Rm4iO — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) April 27, 2018

Shazier was injured on a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. He underwent spinal stabilization and regained movement in his legs by February.