In case you forgot, the Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions.

They defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, and just about anybody who has ever been associated with the team or the city of Philadelphia will gladly remind you about the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Enter the Eagles all-time scoring leader, former kicker David Akers.

Akers was at the draft in Dallas to announce Philadelphia's second-round pick, but before he did that, he needed to make sure Cowboys fans were aware of everything the Eagles accomplished last season. Particularly winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

David Akers has serious heat in Dallas 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mpo3DJSat4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2018

As if the jokes weren't enough, the Eagles used the No. 49 pick to select tight end Dallas Goedert from South Dakota State, one of the top players at the position in this draft.

The Cowboys had the 50th selection and many are expecting them to look at drafting a tight end this year with rumors that Jason Witten is contemplating retirement.

Yeah. Philadelphia has exactly as much chill as you would have expected it to have after winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.