An arrest warrant was issued for New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson after he was ao–show for an arraignment related to a a reckless driving charge.

Broward County (Florida) court records say Anderson was supposed to appear Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. to face a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Anderson was arrested on January 19 for allegedly driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone and ran two red lights.

After an officer pulled him over and arrested him, Anderson reportedly threatened to sexually assault the officer's wife and refused to get in the back of a squad car.

It was the second time Anderson was arrested in a nine–month period.

Anderson was arrested in May 2017 at a Miami music festival and charged with felony resisting an officer with violence. That trial is set to start on Aug. 6.

Anderson, 24, had 63 catches for 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season for the Jets.