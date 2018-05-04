President Donald Trump will appoint Bill Belichick and Herschel Walker to his Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, reports Axios' Jonathan Swan.

According to Swan, the Patriots head coach and former NFL player are among six people Trump is appointing, which has existed since 1956 under different names.

Other reported members of the council include Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, golfer Natalie Gulbis, retired MLB pitcher Mariano Rivera and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The council "engages, educates, and empowers all Americans to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical activity and good nutrition," per its website.

Under Trump, the council is more focused on sport, while former President Barack Obama's administration was more focused on nutrition.

Belichick and Trump have been friends, and the President has reportedly spoke to Belichick at length recently about the status of quarterback Tom Brady.

Walker is also a friend of the president and has made comments on kneeling as a form of protest in the NFL.