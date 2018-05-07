Carson Wentz 'Very Confident' He Will Return for Week 1

Wentz tore his ACL on Dec. 10.

By Nihal Kolur
May 07, 2018

When asked about a possible return for Week 1 of the 2018 season, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said he is "very confident" it can happen.

"I'm very confident. It's a fluid process so you never how it's going to go. But where we're at, just trying to do what the doctors say and take it step-by-step...I feel really good and really confident for Week 1," Wentz said.

Wentz tore his ACL and LCL in his left knee on Dec. 10 during a game against the Rams. He missed the remainder of the season, including the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory. 

"We've started the running progression and all those things," Wentz said in April. "I'm feeling good. I'm feeling good with where I'm at. Just trying to stay the course. But, like I said late last season, it's such a fluid process. It's so hard to put a time frame and a timetable on these things. I wish I knew, as well."

The Eagles' voluntary workout program started last month.

In April, when he was asked how he dealt with seeing Foles lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win from the sidelines, Wentz was honest with his feelings. 

"You gotta fight that," Wentz said. "It's human nature to want to be on that podium and be that guy. You grew up wanting to do that as a kid. To not be able to be up there, I wouldn't rather have anyone else up there other than Nick [Foles]."

The Eagles open their season on Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

 

