Mason Rudolph Has No Issues With Ben Roethlisberger's Comments

Mason Rudolph on Big Ben 'help now' comments: 'I'd probably say the same thing'

By Scooby Axson
May 07, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Mason Rudolph says he has no problems with Ben Roethlisberger questioning the team's selection of a quarterback in this year's draft despite the team having serious championship aspirations.

The Steelers selected Rudolph with the 76th pick in last month's draft.

Roethlisberger responded by saying he was surprised the team selected a quarterback over players that would help the team win immediately.

"I just don't know how backing up or being a third-[stringer] -- well, who knows where he's going to fall on the depth chart -- helps us win now. But, you know, that's not my decision to make.

Rudolph, who starred at Oklahoma State, says he understood the comments.

"If I was Ben, I'd probably say the same thing," Rudolph said on NFL Network. "He's a competitor. Obviously, he has a lot of confidence in himself, like I do. And, yeah, he's going to be a future Hall of Famer, and I would expect him to say that. So I'm just looking forward to going in there and learning the system, competing, raising my level of play, preparing like I'm the starter even though obviously I won't be the starter and just waiting and being prepared for whenever I get my time. Whenever my time comes, to be ready and take advantage of it."

Roethlisberger said he wants to play three to five more years. The 36-year-old two-time Super Bowl winner threw for 4,251 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)