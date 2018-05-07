Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Mason Rudolph says he has no problems with Ben Roethlisberger questioning the team's selection of a quarterback in this year's draft despite the team having serious championship aspirations.

The Steelers selected Rudolph with the 76th pick in last month's draft.

Roethlisberger responded by saying he was surprised the team selected a quarterback over players that would help the team win immediately.

"I just don't know how backing up or being a third-[stringer] -- well, who knows where he's going to fall on the depth chart -- helps us win now. But, you know, that's not my decision to make.

Rudolph, who starred at Oklahoma State, says he understood the comments.

"If I was Ben, I'd probably say the same thing," Rudolph said on NFL Network. "He's a competitor. Obviously, he has a lot of confidence in himself, like I do. And, yeah, he's going to be a future Hall of Famer, and I would expect him to say that. So I'm just looking forward to going in there and learning the system, competing, raising my level of play, preparing like I'm the starter even though obviously I won't be the starter and just waiting and being prepared for whenever I get my time. Whenever my time comes, to be ready and take advantage of it."

Roethlisberger said he wants to play three to five more years. The 36-year-old two-time Super Bowl winner threw for 4,251 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.