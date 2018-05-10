New England Zoo Pays Off Super Bowl Bet By Naming Baby Goat After Nick Foles

While Tom Brady's status is certainly not going anywhere, it's safe to say there's a new goat in town. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 10, 2018

In sports, it's all about who's the GOAT (greatest of all time). 

When it comes to the NFL, the Patriots' Tom Brady has been consistently considered under that moniker.

But the Franklin Zoo in Boston finally made good on a Super Bowl Bet to determine who's the real GOAT. 

The Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII but prior to the big contest on the gridiron, the zoo issued a challenge to the Philadelphia zoo: Naming rights to the losing team's next born baby goat were at stake.

Making good on the bet, the Boston zoo introduced a two-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat named after the Eagles Super Bowl MVP quarterback. 

And the goat is adorable. 

Nick Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the win. 

