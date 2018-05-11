Ben Roethlisberger Texted Mason Rudolph 'Good Luck' Before Rookie Minicamp

Big Ben reached out to Rudolph before rookie minicamp.

By Jenna West
May 11, 2018

Ben Roethlisberger has reached out to Mason Rudolph to wish him well at camp, according to ESPN.

Rudolph said Roethlisberger texted him on Thursday before rookie minicamp.

"He reached out [Thursday] and said, 'Hey, good luck in rookie minicamp.' I was really appreciative of that," Rudolph said on Friday. "I just said, 'Hey, thanks, look forward to meeting you.' Wasn't a whole lot [of dialogue], but it meant a lot that he reached out."

The text exchange comes a week after Roethlisberger said in a radio interview that he was "surprised" by the Steelers drafting another quarterback over a player that could be used right away.

The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the NFL draft. Afterward, Rudolph said that it was not Roethlisberger's job to teach him but his "job to learn."

When asked about Rudolph's statement, Roethlisberger said he "might just have to point to the playbook" if the rookie had questions.

However, Rudolph doesn't expect their relationship to be like that once the two quarterbacks start working together.

"I think the media got it kind of twisted around a little bit. [Roethlisberger's] a competitor," Rudolph said. "He's a Hall of Fame quarterback. He's a competitive guy. That's what I would expect. He's a longtime starter. I'm sure when we get in this building, in this room, we're going to be friends, and I'm going to let him do his thing and pick up what I can from him but not bother him."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)