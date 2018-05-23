Chris Long on NFL Owners' Vote on National Anthem: 'This is Not Patriotism'

Chris Long released a statement on Twitter, saying he will "continue to be commited to affecting change with my platform." 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 23, 2018

Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long called the NFL owners' vote on a new national anthem policy a "fear of a diminished bottom line," and a "fear of a president (Donald Trump) turning his base against a corporation."

The policy, which was announced Wednesday, removes a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, and gives players the option to stay in the locker room.

In response, Long released a statement on Twitter, saying he will "continue to be committed to affecting change with my platform." 

Long has participated in the national anthem protests, and he also reportedly told NFL owners in an October meeting that players agreed former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be on a roster. 

• The NFL's New National Anthem Policy Ignores the Original Reason for Protests: Social Justice

The debate around the national anthem started in August 2016 when Kaepernick refused to stand for the anthem as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. 

Kaepernick has not played since that season and filed a grievance against the NFL that owners colluded to keep him off the field because of his stance.

Several other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

