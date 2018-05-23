"Sunday Night Football" Is TV's Highest Rated Show For 7th Straight Season

Sunday Night Football averaged 18.2M viewers, tops television ratings for 7th straight year

By Scooby Axson
May 23, 2018

While the NFL ratings have been in a steep decline for the past two seasons, it is still not enough from keeping football fans glued to their televisions.

NBC's "Sunday Night Football" is television's highest rated series for the seventh straight year, setting a new record. That tops Fox's "American Idol" which ruled the ratings from 2005-06 through the 2010-11 television season.

"SNF"  averaged 18.2 million TV viewers in 2017, and tops all shows in the important 18–49 demographic. The program was also second in total viewers, only behind "The Big Bang Theory" on CBS.

"One of the things that has allowed 'Sunday Night Football' to achieve this record is that when the NFL decided to take its marquee prime-time game off Monday and put it on Sunday, they would do all in their power to make sure Sunday nights would become successful," SNF produced Fred Gaudelli said. "The flex schedule, the marquee matchups, week in and week out."

"Thursday Night Football" on CBS and NBC are the ninth and 10th most watched shows of the television season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)