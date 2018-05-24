Players Considering New Forms of Protests for Revised National Anthem Policy

While many players called out the new rules, President Donald Trump applauded the new policy.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 24, 2018

Some NFL players are reportedly considering new ways to protest after NFL owners voted on a new national anthem policy Wednesday, reports Sports Illustrated's  Robert Klemko. 

According to Klemko, some are discussing ways to skirt new rules "just to spite the NFL."

The policy removes a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, and gives players the option to stay in the locker room. Teams will be fined for any personnel that "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines.

Other journalists were hearing similar things from players they talked to. 

While many players called out the new rulesPresident Donald Trump applauded the new policy. However, he said players remaining in the locker room could still pose a problem. 

The protests during the national anthem started in August 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the 'Star-Spangled Banner' as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

