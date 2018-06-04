Report: Bears Signs Zach Miller To One-Year Deal After Major Knee Injury

Months after potential career-ending knee injury Bears sign TE Zach Miller to a one-year deal.

By Scooby Axson
June 04, 2018

The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Zach Miller to a one-year contract, reports Pro Football Talk.

According to the report, Miller will earn a guaranteed $458,000 for the 2018 season even he does play a snap. He will get $790,000 should he suit up this season.

The 33-year-old Miller suffered a major knee injury on Oct. 29 against the New Orleans Saints trying to make a touchdown catch in the end zone. He was carted off the field after a dislocation of his left knee and doctors had to perform an emergency vascular surgery in order to save his left leg.

Miller has 146 career catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons.

