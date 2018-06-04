49ers Legend Dwight Clark Dies At 61 After Battle With ALS

Dwight Clark announced he had ALS in March 2017.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 04, 2018

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark died Monday from ALS, his wife Kelly Clark announced on his Twitter account.

Clark announced in March 2017 that he was diagnosed with ALS and added that he "suspected" football had something to do with him getting the disease.

In April, Clark had a reunion with some of his old teammates from the 49ers.

He was a 10th-round pick in the 1979 draft and played with the 49ers until he retired following the 1987 season. During that time he had 506 catches for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Clark was also a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion and was on the receiving end of "The Catch," his game-winning grab against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)