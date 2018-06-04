Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark died Monday from ALS, his wife Kelly Clark announced on his Twitter account.

Clark announced in March 2017 that he was diagnosed with ALS and added that he "suspected" football had something to do with him getting the disease.

In April, Clark had a reunion with some of his old teammates from the 49ers.

He was a 10th-round pick in the 1979 draft and played with the 49ers until he retired following the 1987 season. During that time he had 506 catches for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

Clark was also a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion and was on the receiving end of "The Catch," his game-winning grab against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.