Trump, White House To Host 'Celebration of America' After Nixed Eagles Visit

President Trump on NFL anthem policy: 'No escaping to locker rooms'

By Scooby Axson
June 05, 2018

President Donald Trump announced a contingency plan after he canceled plans to honor the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles were supposed to attend a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, but Trump nixed those plans at the 11th hour, and will instead host "A Celebration of America" featuring military bands and the playing of the national anthem.

In his reasoning for canceling the Eagles visit, Trump said that the team disagrees "with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem."

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, fewer than 10 players planned to attend the White House celebration.

The NFL Players Association said they were "disappointed" in the decision.

"Our union is disappointed in the decision by the White House to disinvite players from the Philadelphia Eagles from being recognized and celebrated by all Americans for their accomplishment. This decision by the White House has led to the cancellation of several player-led community service events for young people in the Washington, DC area," the union said in a statement. "NFL players love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place."

"We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!," Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"The Eagles did not mention the president on the canceled event in a statement, instead saying in part, "We are truly grateful for all of the support we have received and we are looking forward to continuing our preparations for the 2018 season."

Trump continued his tirade about the NFL and its players even after the league adopted a policy for the national anthem.

Players can now choose to stay in the locker room during the anthem or join personnel on the sidelines. Those who stand on the sideline will be required to stand or face punishment from the league.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)