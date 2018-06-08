Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, the team announced.

Hal was initially diagnosed by the team's physician Dr. James Muntz. The safety is undergoing further testing and evaluation and discussing his treatment options.

The Texans released a statement from Hal where he promised to beat the cancer diagnosis.

"I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it."

Houston Texans S Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.



Hal has played all four years of his NFL career with the Texans after they drafted him in 2014. Last season, Hal posted 47 tackles, 24 assists and three interceptions. He also signed a three-year, $15 million contract extension last year.