Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly Undergoing Another Cancer Surgery

Kelly announced in March that his oral cancer had returned. 

By Dan Gartland
June 21, 2018

Hall of Fame former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly is in New York on Thursday for another surgery to address his oral cancer.

Kelly, 58, had a 12-hour surgery in March and spent a week in the intensive care unit. Thursday’s surgery is a pre-planned follow-up to that procedure, according to NFL.com, and Kelly said he hopes to be out of the hospital by the weekend. 

Kelly was first diagnosed in 2013 with cancer in his upper jaw and declared cancer-free after a surgery to remove the cancer and reconstruct the jaw. Additional evidence of cancer was discovered a year later, necessitating another surgery and a round of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Kelly had no signs of cancer until this March, when doctors discovered the disease had returned. 

Kelly, who won four AFC championships with Buffalo and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002, will receive the Jimmy V Award at the ESPYs in July. 

