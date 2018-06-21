As promised, Jon Dorenbos received his Super Bowl ring on Thursday and the experience left the longtime Eagles long snapper totally overwhelmed.

Dorenbos was Philadelphia’s snapper from 2006 to 2016 and was traded to the Saints before the start of last season. He has said that the trade saved his life because it was the post-trade physical that revealed he had an aortic aneurysm, which would require immediate open-heart surgery and force him to retire.

While Dorenbos wasn’t on the championship-winning team, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wanted to repay Dorenbos for his 11 years with the franchise by awarding him a Super Bowl ring. Dorenbos received the ring Thursday and was floored by every aspect of it.

Dorenbos is one of the most popular Eagles players in recent memory, not only because of his long tenure with the team. Fans also connected with Dorenbos’s infectious personality and his impressive magic skills.