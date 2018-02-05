Jon Dorenbos didn’t suit up for the Eagles this season but he will be receiving a Super Bowl ring.

Dorenbos, who had been Philadelphia’s long snapper since 2006, was traded to the Saints before the start of the season. His post-trade physical revealed an aortic aneurysm that would require immediate open-heart surgery, ending his career at age 37.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has a great amount of respect for Dorenbos—“Jon Dorenbos is like family to me and to the Eagles,” Lurie said after the diagnosis—so he invited him to come to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

When Lurie called to invited Dorenbos to the game, he promised him he’d get a championship ring after the Eagles won, Dorenbos told The Advocate. And so Dorenbos, one of the longest-tenured players in Eagles history and a beloved figure in Philadelphia, will get a souvenir to commemorate everything he did to lead the team to their first Super Bowl win.