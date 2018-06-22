Ex-Texans Cheerleader Says She Was Duct Taped for Being 'Skinny Fat'

Angelina Rosa is the sixth former cheerleader to join a lawsuit against the Texans.

By Jenna West
June 22, 2018

A sixth former Texans cheerleader is suing the team, claiming that she was body shamed, according to NBC News.

In a press conference on Friday, Angelina Rosa claimed that her skin was duct taped without her consent because she was considered "skinny fat" by her coach.

Rosa described how her coach once asked her to stay behind when her teammates went out to the field and then threatened to cut her from the team. Suddenly, a group of alumni and her coach used tape with the Texans logo on it to pull her skin tight. They told her it would "hurt a little."

"My skin was being torn because of the movements," Rosa said. She also said her skin got sweaty and irritated under the tape.

Rosa joins a lawsuit filed earlier this month against the Texans by five former cheerleaders. In the suit, they claimed that they weren't paid for all of the hours they worked and were bullied and sexually harassed.

After the lawsuit was filed, the Texans released a statement saying, "We have reviewed the complaints and look forward to vigorously defending ourselves against these allegations."

This lawsuit is not the only one filed recently by cheerleaders against NFL teams. Last week, a former Cowboys cheerleader filed a suit claiming that the team failed to pay her minimum wage and overtime. She also claimed that she was paid only a quarter of what the mascot made.

Former cheerleaders for the Saints and Dolphins have also filed complaints, claiming that they were sexually harassed and discriminated against.

At the press conference, Rosa described her time with the Texans as a "hostile work environment" and said that she developed unhealthy eating habits. She tried to only eat popcorn and drink water at one point in an attempt to lose weight.

Gloria Allred, the attorney of the six cheerleaders, read a statement at the press conference that she wrote to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the allegations.

"The NFL should stand for more than just greed," Allred said. "Mr. Goodell, you dropped the ball. Instead of scoring a goal for women's rights, you retreated back to the locker room with your head down."

Amy Palcic, the Texans' vice president of communications, said the team had no additional comment on Friday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)