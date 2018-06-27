Janoris Jenkins' brother, William Jenkins, has been charged with the aggravated manslaughter of Roosevelt Rene, chief of detectives Robert Anzilotti of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office tells ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The body of Rene, who is a family friend of Jenkins and who had been living at the Fair Lawn, N.J. residence, was found on Tuesday. Rene, 25, was a music producer living in Janoris Jenkins' home while the player was in Florida.

The cause of Rene's death is being looked at as "highly suspicious," and police were treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

William Jenkins was in policy custody on Wedesday morning in Geneva, New York and is being held in Ontario county jail. William Jenkins is on parole for prior convictions of criminal sale and possession of controlled substances.

Jenkins has been in Florida since the team's minicamp ended earlier this month.