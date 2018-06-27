Janoris Jenkins' Brother Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter After Body Found In Players' Home

Janoris jenkins' brother, William Jenkins is being charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene.

By Chris Chavez
June 27, 2018

Janoris Jenkins' brother, William Jenkins, has been charged with the aggravated manslaughter of Roosevelt Rene, chief of detectives Robert Anzilotti of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office tells ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The body of Rene, who is a family friend of Jenkins and who had been living at the Fair Lawn, N.J. residence, was found on Tuesday. Rene, 25, was a music producer living in Janoris Jenkins' home while the player was in Florida.

The cause of Rene's death is being looked at as "highly suspicious," and police were treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

William Jenkins was in policy custody on Wedesday morning in Geneva, New York and is being held in Ontario county jail. William Jenkins is on parole for prior convictions of criminal sale and possession of controlled substances.

Jenkins has been in Florida since the team's minicamp ended earlier this month.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)