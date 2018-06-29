Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston issued an apology on Thursday to the Uber driver who accused him of sexually assaulting her. On Friday, the driver, whose name is Kate, issued her first public statement since the incident.

Kate was driving Winston after he left a nightclub in Scottsdale, Ariz. in March 2016 after he became intoxicated, and Winston allegedly grabbed her crotch while they waited in a restaurant drive-thru lane. She filed a formal complaint to Uber about him, and Winston's Uber priviledges were revoked. The driver has not pressed charges but she shared her story with Buzzfeed News last fall. The NFL launched an investigation into the allegations shortly therafter.

Below is the statement obtained by Talal Ansari of Buzzfeed News:

I am glad to see the NFL discipline Jameis Winston. I do appreciate his apology even if it needs some work.

I would like to publicly acknowledge the NFL Investigators, particularly Lisa Friel and John Iannarelli, for their kind professional and thorough investigation.

My experience should highlight the importance of believing women when they have teh courage to come forward about sexual assault. Perhaps that night could have been prevented if others had been believed before me.

Mr. Winston once said, "Girls should be silent, polite, and gentle." I disagree.

#MeToo

Winston, who is heading into the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Bucs, has informed league offices that he accepted his discipline and will not be appealing.