Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor has announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons.

Chancellor, 30, played in just nine games last season and suffered a serious nerve injury in his neck last November. In January, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Chancellor would have a "hard time" if he made a return to playing football. Chancellor was set to undergo MRI testing recently.

Below is what Chancellor wrote on Twitter:

"My Last Chance!!!!

I always prayed to God and told myself that I would play this game of football untilthe wheels fall off. Well the wheels didnt fall off, but God has given me a sign that I just can't ignore. I've played through all types of bruises and injuries at a high level. But this one, I just can't ignore. When the doctors told me what was going on in Nov, I could feel my heart drop to my stomach. The stiffness in my neck and the images that I saw had me at one of my lowest points as a Man, because football is all I knew outside of serving the Lord. To walk away from the game by choice is one thing, to walk away from the game because the risk of paralysis is another. My final test showed no healing. I put all my blood, sweat, and tears into this game. On the field, off the field, pouring into my teammates, coaches, opposnents,friends, family, and so many more. God has blessed me with an amazing opportunity to shoe thw world my gifts he has given me, and my heart to love everyone and everything. Not everyone and everything has loved me back, but through the grace of God I have been able to see the good in it all and forgive what needs to be forgiven and continue to love anyway. If it weren't for everybody God placed upon me on this journey I wouldn't be the Man (BallPlayer) I am today. I've learned so many valuable lessons that I can take with me on the next journey. How to use them? I don't know yet. But I will wait for his instructions. Love is in the center of it all. LOB 4 Lyfe. I live by the Golden rules (Galatians 5:14, and it has helped me touch a massive amount of people, and I pray that they touch a massive amount of people with the Love that was given to them. We are all brothers and sisters through christ and we are called to work together. Let's not forget that. Forgive, forget, let go and live on. Love our brothers and sisters. Thank you again for all of the support and Love from everyone all over. Good or Bad its all received with Love. Time for the Next chapter. Lord take the wheel...

PS: Pray for your boy. I have no clue how these head injuries will go after the game. What I do know is that my God is stronger. Peace and Love."