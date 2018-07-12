At 3:18 a.m. on the morning of July 10, a 34-year-old woman called 911. Her house had just been broken into, she told the dispatcher, by a man wearing a mask, wielding a gun and looking for money and jewelry. She continued, saying that her face was “demolished” and that she was bleeding everywhere.

“I think it’s got something to do with my ex-boyfriend,” she said.

Delicia Cordon’s ex-boyfriend is LeSean McCoy, the Bills running back. The two had been in a serious relationship for more than two years but were recently estranged. In June, he had taken her to court to get her evicted from a five-bedroom house in the northern Atlanta suburbs, where she had been living along with her two children.

The 911 call, released by the Milford (Ga.) Police Department on Thursday evening, captures the initial moments after the home invasion that spurred Cordon’s friends to implicate McCoy on social media as being behind the assault; McCoy to retain a top criminal defense attorney; and the Milford Police Department, in addition to the Bills and the NFL, to investigate what exactly happened that night. And while authorities seek more details surrounding this night in July, the police also released records of three prior police visits to this same address on Hickory Pass in Alpharetta, Ga.—domestic disputes in July 2017 and April 2018, and a call from Cordon in early June, when she saw via security camera footage that her furniture was being removed from the home by McCoy's family and friends while she was out of town.

The news of the home invasion broke on Tuesday, when an Instagram user who identified herself as Cordon’s best friend posted photos of Cordon’s bruised and bloody face. She tagged McCoy in the now-deleted post, writing “I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!!” Another person identifying herself as a friend of Cordon’s subsequently suggested that McCoy had sent people to rob Cordon. McCoy denied these claims, calling them “baseless” and “offensive” in an Instagram post, adding that he has not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in “months.” NFL Network reported that McCoy was training at Bommarito Performance Systems in South Florida on Tuesday morning, a few hours after the incident, when the allegations surfaced.

In the 911 call, Cordon says the intruder had just left the home and describes him as a black male wearing all black, but she was not able to guess his age because he was wearing a mask. “He sounded … I don’t know, he was a little guy,” she adds. Per Cordon’s account, the assailant hit her in the face with a gun, and took the diamond bracelet off her wrist. He told Cordon and her cousin, who was staying in the house at the time, to go into the upstairs bathroom, he shut the door and he then left the house.

The Milton Police said in a statement Tuesday that their preliminary investigation indicates this residence was “specifically targeted” by the suspect(s) and “not a random incident.” Cordon mentions McCoy and suggests that the intruder was someone who knew him during the approximately 11-minute 911 call, which was broken into two parts after the dispatcher got disconnected.

“I think they were trying to avoid the cameras by going out the front,” Cordon says about one minute into the second part of the call. Later on, in a sidebar conversation to her cousin, she adds, “He must have known … the camera system. LeSean must have told him; there’s no camera in the front.” Parts of this exchange were redacted before the Milford Police released the call to the media.

According to property records, the house was purchased by the LKM Trust—those are McCoy’s initials—in October 2016. When the Milford PD responded to the home on July 2017 for a domestic dispute, they found McCoy standing outside with a pile of clothes and personal belongings. He told police that he and Cordon had broken up and that he’d asked her to return high-end jewelry he had been loaned for events, but she had not yet returned the pieces. He also said he had started the eviction process. “McCoy was very concerned that Cordon may try to either take things or make false accusations about him” police wrote in the report. When Cordon returned to the home, she was taken to jail because she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for failure to appear on a previous traffic charge. “Neither party made any accusations about physical abuse,” the report reads.

In April 2018, the police were again dispatched to the home after Cordon called 911. The dispatchers told police the callers had worked everything out, but it sounded “a little heated.” Cordon said she called 911 because McCoy was moving out furniture from the home that she wanted to keep. Per the police, both Cordon and McCoy stated separately that their argument had not become physical.

The third call was last month. While Cordon was out of town for her sister’s graduation, McCoy sent a group of people to remove his belongings from the house "so he did not have to deal with Delicia," his mother, Daphne, told police. The police stopped the move-out and told McCoy over the phone that he would have to go to civil court to divide their items. On June 6, Tamarcus Porter, a friend and former Pitt teammate of McCoy’s, filed in the Fulton County court for Cordon to be evicted from the home. Attorneys were due in court for the eviction case the day of the home invasion; the hearing was continued.

During the 911 call, Cordon sounds frantic and out of breath. She also tells the dispatcher that her 16-year-old son is missing and there is a bed sheet hanging out of his second-floor window; according to the police log, she made contact with her son about 20 minutes later, and he returned home in an Uber.

Right before the police arrive, the 911 dispatcher instructs Cordon that the officers want everyone inside the house to walk outside. Cordon first says that she’s looking for clothes to put on. Then, she tells the dispatcher she doesn’t want to go outside.

“I have cameras all outside my house and my boyfriend, who I feel like did this, who set me up, is gonna see us on the cameras outside,” she says. “I really feel like, because we are breaking up, and he wants all his jewelry back ...”

“I don’t want to step outside,” Cordon continues. “He’s got cameras outside, and he can see me …”

Within the minute, the police are at the home, and this piece of information is entered into the log by the 911 dispatcher: THE CALLER POSS THINKS HER EX BOYFRIEND POSS SET HER UP.