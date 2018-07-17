The Rams announced Tuesday they have signed Brandin Cooks to a five-year contract extension through 2023.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports the extension is worth $80 million, meaning Cooks is on the books for $88 million over six years with the Rams, including what he is scheduled to make in 2018.

Los Angeles acquired Cooks back in April when they traded a first-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Patriots for the speedy wideout and a fourth-round selection.

"Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "He’s a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We’re excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023."

In his lone season in New England last year, Cooks had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns and helped the Patriots reach Super Bowl LII. Cooks was injured in the second quarter of the game and ended up missing the bulk of the contest with a head injury.

In his first three years in the league when he was with the Saints, Cooks caught 215 balls for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns while starting in 32 of the 42 games he appeared in.

The Rams went 11-5 last season to win the NFC West and reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2004 season, but they were knocked out in the Wild Card round by the Falcons. Running back Todd Gurley led the squad with 64 receptions to go along with 788 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns while rookie Cooper Kupp was Jared Goff's most reliable wide receiver target, collecting 62 catches, 869 yards and five touchdowns. Robert Woods chipped in 56 grabs for 781 yards and five scores and Sammy Watkins led the team with eight receiving touchdowns but had only 39 catches for 593 yards.