This was not the start Johnny Manziel was looking for.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy Winner got his first start in the CFL for the Montreal Allouettes Friday, but saw his first drive end after just two plays.

The Allouettes ran the ball on first down against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who already held a 7-0 lead after scoring on the game's opening drive. On second down, the call was for Manziel to keep it in his hands to make a play through the air.

Unfortunately for Montreal, Manziel's first pass of the game went right into the hands of a Tiger-Cats defender and his opening possession came to an abrupt halt.

The Tiger-Cats scored another touchdown on the ensuing possession to take a 14-0 lead in the contest.

The Allouettes went three-and-out on their second possession, and had the punt blocked and returned for a touchdown to create a 21-0 advantage for the Tiger-Cats.

The Hamilton @Ticats have an early 21-0 lead with just under six minutes left in the first quarter. Curtis Newton blocked a punt and Sean Thomas-Erlington recovered and returned it in for the #Ticats touchdown.#CFLGameDay #FNF pic.twitter.com/6fdR3TbSKB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 4, 2018

The Allouettes next time with the ball also ended in blunder as Manziel threw his second interception of the game on just his third pass of the night.

The play started with Manziel making a great move to avoid a sack, but an arrant throw off his receiver's hands gave the ball right back to the Tiger-Cats.

Johnny Manziel escapes a sack, but ends up throwing it away for his second interception of the game. #CFLGameDay #FNF pic.twitter.com/lTVmkeMT79 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 4, 2018

The Tiger-Cats scored another touchdown on their next drive to build a 28-0 lead.

Manziel marched the Allouettes down the field after getting the ball back, but they had to settle for a field goal. Montreal intercepted the Tiger-Cats on the next series, but it didn't amount to anything.

Manziel tossed his third pick of the game with Montreal in Tiger-Cats territory when he looked for a deep ball down the sideline.

Manziel picked up his second tackle of the game after that pick.

Hamilton scored once again off the turnover to boost its lead to 35-3.