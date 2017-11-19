Nathan Peterman's first career NFL start is not going well.

The fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft from Pittsburgh got the start for Buffalo over Tyrod Taylor Sunday. The 5-4 Bills are facing the Los Angeles Chargers who are just 3-6 and 1-3 at home on the season.

However, the Chargers defense was prepared for the rookie and has caused him fits since his opening drive. On a second and six on the Los Angeles 41, Peterman tossed his first interception of the game, which linebacker Korey Toomer returned for a touchdown to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead to start the game.

The next drive, Peterman threw another interception, this time to cornerback Casey Hayward on a third down from the Buffalo 11-yard line. He led the Bills down the field for a touchdown on his third drive of the game, but the fourth ended with another interception to safety Tre Boston, once again on third down.

After tossing three picks in the first quarter, Peterman kept things going in the second by throwing his fourth of the game on his first pass of the second quarter. It was Hayward's second pick of the game. Then with less than a minute left in the first half, Peterman threw his fifth interception of the game, this time to corner Trevor Williams.

Peterman is six-for-14 for 66 yards and five picks so far. For Buffalo's first drive of the second half, Taylor was back under center and led the Bills to a field goal.

The Chargers currently lead the Bills 40-10.