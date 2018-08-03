Johnny Manziel Throws Four Interceptions in First CFL Start, Alouettes Lose 50-11

Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Johnny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of the game.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 03, 2018

In Johnny Manziel's first career NFL start, he went 10-for-18 for 80 yards and two interceptions as the Browns lost to the Bengals 30-0 on Dec. 14, 2014.

Nearly four years later, Manziel had his first career start in the CFL for the Montreal Alouettes, and that contest on Friday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats went much much worse than the game against the Bengals in Cleveland.

Manziel threw interceptions on his second and third passes of the game as the Tiger-Cats had practically no issues in their 50-11 victory in Montreal.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and 2014 NFL first-round pick finished the night just 11-for-20 for 104 yards and four interceptions. All of the picks came in the first half as Hamilton built a 38-3 advantage prior to the break, and you can see them all right here. Manziel's longest pass of the night went for 31 yards, and he had just two rushing attempts for four yards in the contest.

As if the lackluster performance wasn't bad enough, Manziel had to watch as Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli went 17-for-26 for 300 yards and two scores through the air to go with 36 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Manziel sat out most of the fourth quarter since the game was already locked up.

The Alouettes are now 1-6 this season. Their next game is Saturday, Aug. 11 against the 4-3 Ottawa Redblacks.

