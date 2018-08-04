Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin criticized his former team, the Panthers, and quarterback, Cam Newton, after Buffalo's practice Friday.

In an interview with The Athletic's Tim Graham, Benjamin was asked how his career has gone since his rookie season and the receiver said he wishes he'd bene drafted by another team and wished for another quarterback.

"Looking back on it, I should've just been drafted by somebody else," Benjamin said, according to The Athletic. "I should've never went to Carolina. Truly, I just think Carolina was bad for me. It was a bad fit from the get-go. If you would've put me with any other quarterback, let's be real, you know what I'm saying? Any other accurate quarterback like [Aaron] Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben [Roethlisberger] — anybody! — quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn't in that position."

After getting drafted by Carolina in the first round in 2014, Benjamin was sent to Buffalo for two draft picks ahead of the 2017 trade deadline. In Benjamin's rookie 2014 season, he had 73 grabs for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns. But with an ACL injury in 2015, he only finished with 1,416 yards and nine touchdowns in his last 24 games with the Panthers.

Newton however finished with the MVP award during the 2015 season when Benjamin wasn't playing.

Benjamin discussed being traded for later round picks, saying he's "trying to get past the past" but he's happy he's out.