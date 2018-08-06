Former Broncos Personnel Executive Tom Heckert Dies at 51

The Broncos are mourning the loss of a member of their front office.

By Michael Shapiro
August 06, 2018

Former Broncos personnel executive Tom Heckert died at 51 on Friday night, the team announced. He spent five years with the Broncos beginning in 2013 and spent four years as the team's Director of Pro Personnel.

Denver's President of Football Operations John Elway released a statement on Heckert's death on Monday. 

“Tom was an integral part of our organization and we’re all incredibly saddened today," Elway said. "With his many years of experience and time as a GM, Tom was a tremendous resource and a key member of our team. He was a very good evaluator—He had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice. It’s easy to see why Tom was widely respected and had so many great relationships across the league. I’ll always be grateful for how he helped me transition into this position. My prayers go out to Tom’s family, friends and everyone he worked with during his career.”

Before his tenure in Denver – which included a Super Bowl 50 victory – Heckert served as the general manager of the Eagles from 2006-'09 and the GM of the Browns from 2010-'12. 

Heckert shifted to a role as a Senior Personnel Advisor with the Broncos in 2017, leaving the post following the season to focus on his fight with amyloidosis. He had previously spent 27 years working in the NFL. 

