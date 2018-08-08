Watch: Bears Backup QB Chase Daniel Goes Undercover for Prank, Fools Mitch Trubisky

Screenshot @ChicagoBears

Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel went undercover to get autographs at Bears camp on Tuesday, fooling his teammates

By Charlotte Carroll
August 08, 2018

Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel went undercover at Bears camp on Tuesday by posing as a fan in a Mitch Trubisky jersey, sunglasses and a bucket hat to get some autographs.

And the disguise worked.

Daniel was the perfect person to put undercover, with a few recognizing him. He played it off well, asking who players were. Most of the time, Daniel is towering above children and starting chants.

But the best part of is when starting quarterback Trubisky doesn't even recognize him and when he finally figures it out, all he can do is laugh.

Watch the whole video here, with the Trubisky bit at the end. 

Daniel has been in the league since 2010, while Trubisky is entering his second season in the NFL.

The Bears open the preseason with a game Thursday against the Bengals.

