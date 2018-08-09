The Chargers are playing in Los Angeles again this season.

Apparently, somebody at EA Sports thought the team never left San Diego.

This will be the Chargers' second season since leaving San Diego, but when you go to play a game of Madden 19 with the Chargers as the home team, you are welcomed "to the Mission Valley area of beautiful San Diego."

Unlike a gameplay glitch that allows for Le'Veon Bell to travel practically the entire length of the field in the blink of an eye, this "glitch" feels more like a giant blunder on the parts of multiple people. The fact that neither the person who writes the scripts for the gameplay announcers, the person reading the script for the game, the person recording the script reading nor the person who puts the recording into the game noticed that they mentioned the wrong city for one of the teams is a bit wild.

Really Madden? "EA Sport's coverage of the NFL takes us to the Mission Valley area of beautiful San Diego" #PS4share pic.twitter.com/r1WmZJfmXO — Michael Cook (@COOK17) August 8, 2018

Hey Charger fans, thanks for flagging this 😳. We’ll have this fixed in the game with our next Title Update during the week of August 20th! — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 8, 2018

This is not a good look for a game that recently had to deal with backlash for editing out Colin Kaepernick's name from the Big Sean verse of the YG song "Big Bank" that is featured on the soundtrack.

For now though, at least people from San Diego can take solace in knowing that for about another week, the Chargers are back where they belong. Even if it's only in a video game.