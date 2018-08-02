Colin Kaepernick's Name Taken Out of Song on Madden 19

Colin Kaepernick won't appear as a player in Madden 19, as he remains unsigned. But the quarterback is also conspicuously missing in another area of the game: the soundtrack.

According to a tweet from the account @jeanclervil, Kaepernick's name has been scrubbed from YG's song "Big Bank," which includes the line, "feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s---, you boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick." The line appears in Big Sean's verse on the track.

Watch the song play on Madden 19 below.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

The tweet was retweeted by Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab.

On Thursday, Pro Football Talk confirmed the tweet, reporting Kaepernick's name is missing from the song on an advanced copy of the game.