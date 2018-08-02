Colin Kaepernick's Name Taken Out of Song on Madden 19

Colin Kaepernick has been deleted from Madden 19 in more ways than one. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 02, 2018

Colin Kaepernick won't appear as a player in Madden 19, as he remains unsigned. But the quarterback is also conspicuously missing in another area of the game: the soundtrack. 

According to a tweet from the account @jeanclervil, Kaepernick's name has been scrubbed from YG's song "Big Bank," which includes the line, "feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s---, you boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick." The line appears in Big Sean's verse on the track. 

Watch the song play on Madden 19 below.

The tweet was retweeted by Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab. 

On Thursday, Pro Football Talk confirmed the tweet, reporting Kaepernick's name is missing from the song on an advanced copy of the game. 

