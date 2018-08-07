EA Sports has corrected what it called "an unfortunate mistake" by putting Colin Kaepernick's name back into the YG song "Big Bank" on the Madden 19 soundtrack.

Last week, Twitter user @jeanclervil noted that the former quarterback's name had been removed from Big Sean's verse on the song. The original lyrics to the song are "feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s---, you boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick," but when Kaepernick's name was supposed to be said, it was edited out as if it were a profanity.

After it was discovered that Kaepernick's name had been scrubbed from the game, people also pointed out that EA Sports had done the same thing last year and removed Kaepernick's name from the Mike WiLL Made-It song "Bars of Soap" on Madden 18.

Both YG and Big Sean took to Twitter to complain about EA Sports's decision to remove Kapernick's name, and the video game company apologized and said it would add his name back on an update that happened Monday.

It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this. — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 2, 2018

Hey man, we screwed up plain and simple. Gonna get it fixed right away. pic.twitter.com/cP9lRpy3xL — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 3, 2018

In the company's apology for editing out Kaepernick's name, it said, "Members of the team misunderstood the fact that while we don't have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn't affect the soundtrack."