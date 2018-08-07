EA Sports Adds Colin Kaepernick's Name Back on Madden 19 Soundtrack After Originally Editing it Out

Colin Kaepernick's name was originally edited out of the YG song "Big Bank" on the Madden 19 soundtrack.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 07, 2018

EA Sports has corrected what it called "an unfortunate mistake" by putting Colin Kaepernick's name back into the YG song "Big Bank" on the Madden 19 soundtrack.

Last week, Twitter user @jeanclervil noted that the former quarterback's name had been removed from Big Sean's verse on the song. The original lyrics to the song are "feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s---, you boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick," but when Kaepernick's name was supposed to be said, it was edited out as if it were a profanity.

After it was discovered that Kaepernick's name had been scrubbed from the game, people also pointed out that EA Sports had done the same thing last year and removed Kaepernick's name from the Mike WiLL Made-It song "Bars of Soap" on Madden 18.

Both YG and Big Sean took to Twitter to complain about EA Sports's decision to remove Kapernick's name, and the video game company apologized and said it would add his name back on an update that happened Monday.

In the company's apology for editing out Kaepernick's name, it said, "Members of the team misunderstood the fact that while we don't have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn't affect the soundtrack."

