Redskins Running Back Derrius Guice Tears ACL in Preseason Opener

The Redskins running back was taken in the second round in the 2018 draft.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 10, 2018

The Redskins will be without second-round pick Derrius Guice this season after he tore his ACL Thursday, the team announced Friday.

Guice left in the first quarter of the preseason opener against the Patriots after dropping to the ground following a long run that was negated by a penalty. Guice finished his night with six carries for 19 yards. 

The rookie walked off the field and was examined by the training staff on the sidelines, where he was later standing and talking with his teammates. Guice had an MRI on his knee Friday after initially being diagnosed with an MCL sprain.

He also dealt with a nagging left knee injury last season at LSU.

The Redskins selected Guice with the No. 59 pick in the 2018 draft. In 12 games last season with LSU, he rushed for 1,251 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

Along with Guice, Washington announced that tight end Manasseh Garner also suffered an ACL injury in the opener and will miss the entire 2018 season. 

