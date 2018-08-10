Seahawks Rookie Linebacker Shaquem Griffin Records Four Tackles in First Four Snaps

Seattle’s rookie one-handed linebacker finished with a team-leading six tackles, including a tackle for a loss in the second half of the Seahawks’ first preseason game.

By The SI Staff
August 10, 2018

Debuts don’t get much better than Shaquem Griffin’s.

Seattle’s rookie one-handed linebacker continued his inspirational football journey by racking up four tackles … in his first four snaps.

Griffin finished with a team-leading six tackles, including a tackle for a loss in the second half of the Seahawks’ first preseason game against the Colts.

Last season at the University of Central Florida, Griffin was named an All-American and was awarded the AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

He was reunited with his twin brother Shaquill, who also played at UCF, after Shaquem was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Seahawks appear to have gotten a late-round steal, and a great story to root for to boot.

Subscribe for a seven-day free trial to SI TV to watch a feature on Griffin's inspiring story.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)