Debuts don’t get much better than Shaquem Griffin’s.

Seattle’s rookie one-handed linebacker continued his inspirational football journey by racking up four tackles … in his first four snaps.

Griffin finished with a team-leading six tackles, including a tackle for a loss in the second half of the Seahawks’ first preseason game against the Colts.

Last season at the University of Central Florida, Griffin was named an All-American and was awarded the AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

He was reunited with his twin brother Shaquill, who also played at UCF, after Shaquem was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Seahawks appear to have gotten a late-round steal, and a great story to root for to boot.

Subscribe for a seven-day free trial to SI TV to watch a feature on Griffin's inspiring story.