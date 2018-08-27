Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan and former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez will each participate in John McCain's memorial service this week, according to the late U.S. Senator's website.

Fitzgerald is one of six speakers who will read a tribute honoring McCain. He was one of several athletes who took to Twitter to share tributes to the senator on social media.

Both Doan and Gonzalez were chosen to serve alongside 12 other people as pallbearers. All three Arizona sporting legends are listed as being friends of McCain, who passed on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the age of 81 years old.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. ET at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix, Ariz. Roughly 1,000 seats have been made available to the public.