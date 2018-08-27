Larry Fitzgerald, Shane Doan and Luis Gonzalez to Particpate in John McCain Funeral Service

Three Arizona sports legends will have a role in the late Senator's funeral service.

By Kaelen Jones
August 27, 2018

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan and former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez will each participate in John McCain's memorial service this week, according to the late U.S. Senator's website.

Fitzgerald is one of six speakers who will read a tribute honoring McCain. He was one of several athletes who took to Twitter to share tributes to the senator on social media.

Both Doan and Gonzalez were chosen to serve alongside 12 other people as pallbearers. All three Arizona sporting legends are listed as being friends of McCain, who passed on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the age of 81 years old.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. ET at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix, Ariz. Roughly 1,000 seats have been made available to the public.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)