Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Arizona Teams Honor Sen. John McCain After Death

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also posted a tribute to McCain.

By Jenna West
August 25, 2018

After Sen. John McCain's death Saturday, several Arizona teams paid tribute to the late politician and sports fan.

The Cardinals tweeted out a statement from president Michael Bidwill, saying "the world will never be the same" without McCain's voice.

"We are heart-broken by [McCain's] passing but know that the character, courage and conviction that he demonstrated throughout his life will forever endure," Bidwill wrote.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald tweeted a tribute to his "dear friend." Fitzgerald and McCain developed a bond after the wide receiver joined the Cardinals in 2004.

Last December, Fitzgerald penned a personal essay for Sports Illustrated on his trip to Vietnam, where McCain was a prisoner of war for nearly six years. In his essay, Fitzgerald honored McCain, a model of heroism.

Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians also tweeted a special message.

McCain was also a big fan of the Diamondbacks since their inception in 1998. Before the fifth inning of their game against the Mariners Saturday, the Diamondbacks honored McCain on the Jumbotron, as well as recognizing former and active military members.

The team tweeted photos of McCain at games over the years, and Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall wrote a touching tribute on his memories of McCain.

Other Arizona teams shared tributes to the late senator.

McCain died Saturday at the age of 81. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982 and elected to the United States Senate in 1986.

