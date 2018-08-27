An unnamed NFL team interested in acquiring Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hired a private investigator to track the wideout in the spring, according to ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

In March, a viral video surfaced and showed Beckham in Paris sitting bedside next to an aspiring model, a box of pizza and what appeared to be suspicious white powder. Around the same time, Beckham had expressed he wanted to become the NFL's highest-paid player and the Giants were fielding trade offers for his services.

One interested team hired a private investigator to look further into the Beckham video and behavior. However, "the PI's report set off no alarms," Wickersham wrote. The Giants ultimately kept Beckham despite reported interest from both the Rams and 49ers.

On Monday, New York signed Beckham to a five-year, $95 million deal with $65 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Last season, the 25-year-old played four games before breaking his ankle in October. In four seasons, Beckham has made three Pro Bowl appearances and was named 2014 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.