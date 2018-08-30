How to Watch Lions vs. Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Lions vs. Browns in both team's final NFL preseason games on Thursday, Aug. 30.

By Jenna West
August 30, 2018

The Cleveland Browns will face off against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in both team's final preseason games.

Neither team is expected to play the bulk of their starters, considering they are weeks away from the start of the regular season.

However, backup quarterback, and Cleveland's No. 1 overall draft pick this year, Baker Mayfield is slated to make his first NFL start Thursday night, according to The Detroit News.

The Browns are 2-1 so far in the preseason but suffered a scare in last week's 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a hand injury when he dislocated his left pinkie finger but only missed two offensive series while having the finger popped back into place.

Detroit has gone 1-2 during the preseason and has several players to watch trying to make the final roster, including wide receiver Brandon Powell.

Powell leads the team with 15 catches for 99 yards in three exhibition games. He returned a punt for a touchdown in the Lion's 33-30 win over the Buccaneers last week.

Thursday night's game takes place at Ford Field.

Here's how to watch it:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 30

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

