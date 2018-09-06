Falcons safety Keanu Neal will not return to the team's game against the Eagles after going down with a knee injury, according to the team.

The 23-year-old Pro Bowler was injured in the first half on a non-contact play. He went off the field with medical staff but returned to the game.

Then in the third quarter, he came out again.

Damontae Kazee took over for Neal during the first half injury.

Last season, Neal had 116 combined tackles and one interception in 16 games. The Falcons drafted Neal with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant came out with a calf injury, but returned to the game. Deion Jones, who was also injured, came back to the game.