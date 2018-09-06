During Thursday's NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, a new Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick took the internet by storm.

In the ad, Kaepernick provides narration as various professional and amateur athletes train. Kaepernick speaks about the idea of dreaming big and then going out and accomplishing those dreams, using LeBron James, Shaquem Griffin and Serena Williams as some examples of people who have pushed themselves to achieve goals that many would have perceived as impossible.

The commercial ends with Kaepernick speaking to the camera and saying, "So don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if you're crazy enough."

After the commercial aired during the start of the third quarter, people began to share their opinions on it.

Without the Kaepernick hype, that would have just been another solid Nike ad — Tibbs (@EthanTibbs443) September 7, 2018

That Nike ad itself wasn't so bad



I get why people are upset with Kaepernick being the face of it, I don't even agree with him but the ad was alright — Jetmeme Sam @ Christmas Time (@JetmemeSam) September 7, 2018

Countdown to people claiming they turned the TV off once the Kaepernick Nike ad aired in 3, 2, 1.... — Madril Smith (@Ladair1975) September 7, 2018

I really don't like Kaepernick, but him and @Nike straight killed that ad — Dustin Hopkins (@MrDusty1) September 7, 2018

Colin k makes me sick and so does Nike. Here’s an idea let’s take a guy who won’t stand for the national anthem and build a brand around him. Nike is stupid and I guarantee they will lose sales over this. I myself will never sport anotheir pair of there over priced shoes. #Istand — Jessie King (@JessieK28406111) September 7, 2018

Sorry, I love this ad by @Nike . Have my own opinions regarding Kaepernick, but agree with the overall message. All the extra BS I will always be against. — Kim Jud Un (@iJud44) September 7, 2018

having known when that Kaepernick Nike ad was going to air, that was my biggest letdown about the weather delay. Gotta presume that got a lot fewer eyeballs as a result of the later time of day. — Comrex Tillerson (@clintonyates) September 7, 2018

@Nike As long as you run Kaepernick ads I will boycott buying ANYTHING you sell and will turn to another channel any time a Nike commercial comes onscreen. Profit over people. You disgust me. — Jamie Anderson (@jranderson1956) September 7, 2018

The most interesting part of this game was the @Kaepernick7 @Nike commercial. #NotCrazyEnough — Travis Barton (@MrTravisBarton) September 7, 2018

On Monday, Nike announced that Kaepernick would be the face of the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign.