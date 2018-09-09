Donald Trump didn't wait for kickoff to criticize the NFL on Sunday morning, commenting on the league's television ratings and its national anthem policy.

"Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison," Trump tweeted. "If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back?"

Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

Sunday's tweet was a continuation of Trump's rhetoric surrounding the league and the national anthem. He has consistently attacked the NFL and its players who choose to protest racial injustice during the national anthem, beginning his criticism in 2017.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say: "Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired," Trump said at a rally in Alabama in 2017.

NFL television ratings fell by 9.7% in 2017 according to Nielsen numbers.