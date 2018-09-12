Brett Favre Says Aaron Rodgers Working on a 'Year in the Life' Documentary

Aaron Rodgers could be the latest NFL star to give fans a behind the scenes look at his life.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 12, 2018

Packers legend Brett Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is putting together a "year in the life" documentary.

Rodgers is coming off one of the best games of his career when he came back from a knee injury to lead the Packers to an improbable 24–23 victory against the Bears on Sunday.

It marked just the fifth time in franchise history that Green Bay came back to win from a 20-point to win. The Packers trailed 20-0 in the third quarter. Rodgers finished the game 20–for–30 with 286 yards and three touchdowns.

Favre returned to SiriusXM to host a new weekly show. He retired from the NFL in 2010 and hosted a show on the radio network in 2016. On the show, Favre also discussed Rodgers' performance on Sunday. 

"To me, a great quarterback is one of those guys who can elevate whoever is in the huddle and on the sidelines," Favre said. "You just know you got a chance to win no matter what. And he has that ability and he's proven time and time again that he can do that regardless of injury. I mean, the guy's just good. I mean, damn. What else can you say?"

The 34-year-old Rodgers underwent shoulder surgery last season after getting injured during Week 6. He came back in Week 15 but was placed on injured reserve again after Green Bay missed the playoffs.

This year, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady released a Facebook Watch series called 'Tom vs. Time' that gave fans an intimate look into one of the game's quietest stars. The series followed Brady's 2017 season that ended with a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. The final episode was released in September ahead of Brady's 19th year in the league.

