The Bills will make a change at starting quarterback and go with rookie Josh Allen over second-year man Nathan Peterman, Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reports.

Peterman got the start in Buffalo's 47-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. After Buffalo trailed 40-0 in the third quarter, Peterman was pulled for the No. 7 pick from the 2018 draft.

Allen went 6-for-15 for 74 yards in his relief effort. He also carried the ball four times for 26 yards.

The Wyoming product will get to face the Chargers in Week 2. Los Angeles is coming off a 38-28 loss to the Chiefs in which Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed for 256 yards and four touchdowns in his second career start.

The Chargers could still be without Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa as he tries to get back from a foot injury. He missed the season opener and his status for Sunday's game in Buffalo is still to be determined.