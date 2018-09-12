Report: Rookie Josh Allen Will Start Week 2 for Bills vs. Chargers, Nathan Peterman Benched

Nathan Peterman started the Bills' season opener, but was replace by Josh Allen during that contest.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 12, 2018

The Bills will make a change at starting quarterback and go with rookie Josh Allen over second-year man Nathan Peterman, Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reports.

Peterman got the start in Buffalo's 47-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 1. After Buffalo trailed 40-0 in the third quarter, Peterman  was pulled for the No. 7 pick from the 2018 draft.

Allen went 6-for-15 for 74 yards in his relief effort. He also carried the ball four times for 26 yards.

The Wyoming product will get to face the Chargers in Week 2. Los Angeles is coming off a 38-28 loss to the Chiefs in which Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed for 256 yards and four touchdowns in his second career start.

The Chargers could still be without Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa as he tries to get back from a foot injury. He missed the season opener and his status for Sunday's game in Buffalo is still to be determined.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)